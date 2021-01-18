Lake Geneva Ice Castles set to open for the season

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - The wait is officially over for those who want to explore the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva- the attraction is set to open on Friday.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday morning on the attraction’s website, according to a Facebook post.

Tickets will cost $18.99 for general admission and $12.99 for children’s admission Monday through Friday. Weekend tickets will cost $22.99 and $18.99 for general admission and children’s tickets, respectively.

There are COVID-19 precautions in place at the Ice Castles, and staff note that all household groups must keep six feet of distance bween themselves while sitting. Visitors must wear face masks and all employees will be wearing them, as well.

They also noted that crawl spaces, slot canyons and tunnels will have one-way traffic and will be marked accordingly.

The Ice Castles are located at the Geneva National Resort & Club at 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle in Lake Geneva.

Hey Wisconsin! You've waited so patiently and it's finally your turn! Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort opens this... Posted by Ice Castles on Monday, January 18, 2021

