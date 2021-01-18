Advertisement

Mercyhealth recognized for efforts to reduce high blood pressure in patients

(Source: Mercyhealth)
(Source: Mercyhealth)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health associations recognized Mercyhealth on Monday for its efforts to reduce the number of patients with high blood pressure.

The American Heart Association and American Medical Association awarded Mercyhealth with Gold Level recognition as part of a 2020 Target: BP Recognition Program, according to a news release.

Mercyhealth explained that the Gold Level recognizes those who have 70% or more of their adult patients with high blood pressure under control. The hospital reports that hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a leading risk factor for heart attacks and strokes in the United States.

The system noted that this work will lead to a reduction in the number of people who experience heart attacks or strokes.

