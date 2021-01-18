Advertisement

Middleton Tourism more than doubles winter clothes donation record

Middleton Outreach Ministry volunteers accept donations from this year’s Middleton Tourism Big...
Middleton Outreach Ministry volunteers accept donations from this year’s Middleton Tourism Big Bundle Up winter clothing drive last month. Volunteers shown include Sara Shea, of Middleton, eight-year volunteer; Letitia Moore, of Madison, three-year volunteer; and Jeanne Topel, of Madison, 22-year volunteer. This year’s drive, which concluded Jan. 4, collected 1,673 items that were donated to four local organizations.(Leaders in Destination Marketing, on behalf of Middleton Tourism)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Tourism staff more than doubled their personal record this year for donations raised during the Big Bundle Up clothing drive, bringing in 1,673 winter clothing items to give to families in need.

Middleton’s previous record for the drive was 818 items in 2017, according to a news release.

“The number of donations this year is humbling, and we thank our community for coming together – during a pandemic – to help support their neighbors,” said Middleton Tourism director Julie Peterman.

The Big Bundle Up clothing drive will benefit hundreds of families across four organizations. Middleton Tourism said the donations were distributed among Middleton Outreach Ministry, Joining Forces for Families, the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District and the Salvation Army of Dane County.

The Big Bundle Up clothing drive is a statewide clothing drive through the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, which is in its tenth year. This is the fifth year the clothing drive has taken place in Middleton, the organization added.

Middleton Tourism explained that the drive was held from Nov. 16, 2020 through Jan. 4 at multiple drop-off locations: Keva Sports Center, The Little Gym, Willy Street Co-op-West and Middleton City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Seven-day rolling average of deaths increases, while rolling average cases decreases
Tracking two cold blasts this week
Beloit police investigating after man suffers gunshot wound
Garrett J. Georgeson
Missing 21-year-old Juneau Co. man found dead in river