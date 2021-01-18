Middleton Tourism more than doubles winter clothes donation record

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Tourism staff more than doubled their personal record this year for donations raised during the Big Bundle Up clothing drive, bringing in 1,673 winter clothing items to give to families in need.

Middleton’s previous record for the drive was 818 items in 2017, according to a news release.

“The number of donations this year is humbling, and we thank our community for coming together – during a pandemic – to help support their neighbors,” said Middleton Tourism director Julie Peterman.

The Big Bundle Up clothing drive will benefit hundreds of families across four organizations. Middleton Tourism said the donations were distributed among Middleton Outreach Ministry, Joining Forces for Families, the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District and the Salvation Army of Dane County.

The Big Bundle Up clothing drive is a statewide clothing drive through the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, which is in its tenth year. This is the fifth year the clothing drive has taken place in Middleton, the organization added.

Middleton Tourism explained that the drive was held from Nov. 16, 2020 through Jan. 4 at multiple drop-off locations: Keva Sports Center, The Little Gym, Willy Street Co-op-West and Middleton City Hall.

