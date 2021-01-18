Missing 21-year-old Juneau Co. man found dead in river

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a 21-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday has been located.

The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Garrett Georgeson’s body and vehicle were found submerged in the Lemonweir River.

Georgeson had been last seen leaving Randall’s Uptown Bar, in Mauston, around 2:42 a.m., authorities said previously.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how Georgeson’s car may have ended up in the river, noting that his death remains under investigation.

