MPD: Motorist fires gun after being ‘brake checked’ in road rage incident

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating a road rage incident in which they say a motorist fired a handgun at another motorist after a “brake check.”

Police say they were dispatched to the 700 block of Pflaum Road around 7 pm Sunday. The victim, a 25-year-old Madison resident, allegedly “brake checked” another motorist while driving. The motorist responded by firing a handgun at the 25-year-old, according to an incident report.

This investigation is ongoing. Madison Police urge motorists not to “brake check” or resort to other types of aggressive driving in response to others.

“Instead, please be sure to obtain vehicle registration information and contact law enforcement for follow-up,” police say.

