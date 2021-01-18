Advertisement

One year later, Madison police still searching for clues in 2020’s first homicide

Antonio Stighum was shot and killed on January 18, 2020.
Antonio Stidhum
Antonio Stidhum(Stidhum family via Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One year later, the investigation into Madison’s first homicide of 2020 remains ongoing and the Madison Police Dept. hopes someone out there has information that can lead to an arrest in the case.

Antonio Stidhum was visiting from Chicago on January 18, 2020, when he was shot and killed in a first-floor apartment of a complex in the 1900 block of McKenna Blvd., near Raymond Rd.

The 20-year-old Stidhum had suffered multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him. Responding officers determined anyone else in the apartment at the time had recently left and did not find evidence of forced entry into the home.

Investigators said at the time that they believe he was likely targeted in the shooting.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the Madison Police Dept.’s Violent Crime Unit by calling Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by leaving a time online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Tracking two cold blasts this week
Beloit police investigating after man suffers gunshot wound
Garrett J. Georgeson
Missing 21-year-old Juneau Co. man found dead in river
Ronnie Lofton
Wausau father charged in baby’s death last week