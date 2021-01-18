Advertisement

Packers will host Buccaneers in NFC Championship game

Kickoff set for 2:05 PM at Lambeau Field
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) lines up against the Green Bay Packers...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) lines up against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the NFC Championship game next Sunday at Lambeau Field and it will feature a future hall-of-fame matchup.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2:05 PM C.T. kickoff that will be broadcasted on FOX.

Green Bay lost to the Buccaneers 38-10 back in week five of the regular season at Tampa Bay.

The Packers 10 points was their lowest scoring output of the season as they totaled just 201 yards while Aaron Rodgers threw for 160 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Since that loss the Packers won nine of their final 11 games to close out the regular season.

Sunday will be Tom Brady’s 14th career conference championship game and Aaron Rodgers 5th of his career but his first ever at Lambeau Field.

Sunday will be the Buccaneers first game at Lambeau Field since the Packers handed Tampa a 26-20 OT loss in 2017.

Brett Hundley started the 2017 OT win for Green Bay which was sealed with a 20-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones.

Sunday will be the fourth meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in the two future hall-of-famers’ careers.

