Power plant causes light snow Monday morning

Man-made snow was falling across parts of southcentral Wisconsin Monday morning
A power plant near Portage Wisconsin caused light snow Monday morning.
By James Parish
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parts of southcentral Wisconsin woke up to light snow first thing Monday morning, but not all the snow came from mother nature. Some of the snow was man-made!

A power plant near Portage, WI was seeding the atmosphere enough to create a persistent plume of light snow Monday morning.

How does a power plant produce snow?

The power plant releases steam from its stacks into the atmosphere. As the steam interacts with the low clouds already in the atmosphere, ice crystals begin to develop and grow and eventually fall to the ground as snow.

The west-northwest wind pushed the snow downstream.

According to the National Weather Service, a weather observer recorded a half inch of snow Sunday night.

