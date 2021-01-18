Seven-day rolling average of deaths increases, while rolling average cases decreases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported at fairly low levels on Monday, but the seven-day rolling average for deaths due to COVID-19 is increasing.

The Department of Health Services’ daily COVID-19 dashboard shows the rolling average for deaths is currently at 44, as 19 new deaths were reported on Monday.

DHS also confirmed 1,083 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, with the seven-day rolling average at 2,075. The rolling average for cases has been on the decline since Jan. 11.

The new cases bring the total number of Wisconsinites to ever have COVID-19 to 522,877 cases.

The percentage of Wisconsinites who have recovered from COVID-19 has now exceeded 94%, DHS noted.

Health officials reported that 54 people were hospitalized since the previous report, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 953. There are 227 patients in the ICU.

While the total number of COVID-19 patients has decreased over the past few days, dipping below the 1,000 mark threshold, the percentage of available hospital beds has been stagnant at only 17% of bed space available.

Preliminary data also shows that 35,924 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

