Small business opens during uncertain time

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Tens of thousands of businesses across Wisconsin are asking for grants and relief funding to get them through the pandemic.

However, some entrepreneurs have decided to open a brand-new business.

“I decided it was time to finally go for it, pandemic or not,” Rye Kimmett, owner of Kismet Books said.

Kimmett fulfilled her teenage dream of opening a book shop. Kimmett opened Kismet Books in Verona Nov. 2020.

“Honestly, I think it was easier for us than it was for businesses that forced people to pivot,” Kimmett said.

Knowing what was ahead of her with COVID-19. Before opening, Kimmett made a budget plan and didn’t hire any employees.

“I don’t pay myself,” Kimmet said. “This is a really time-consuming hobby for now. We keep things pretty lean; I’ve put all the money back into the inventory.”

The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce said so far, no businesses in town have closed due to COVID-19.

Kimset Books is one of two small businesses that has opened during the pandemic.

“I think we’ll be okay, like I said, I’ve got a budget, I’m sticking to it pretty strictly,” Kimmett said.

With her plan in motion, Kimmett’s thankful for the opportunity to pursue her passion, even during an uncertain time.

“Opening during a pandemic isn’t ideal, but it’s meant so much to the community, it’s been a really special experience,” Kimmett said. People come in and cry and say, ‘thank you for being here.’”

Verona may be doing well, but as of Nov. 2020, the Wisconsin Small Business Regulatory Review Board said 40% of Madison-area businesses were forced to close their doors.

