SSM Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations on police officers and firefighters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 vaccinations for police officers and firefighters in Wisconsin are underway. SSM Health announced Monday morning it has started delivering the first doses to members of public safety agencies.

The health system is working with more than a dozen agencies, including the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the county emergency management service, and multiple police and fire departments, SSM Health spokesperson Lisa Adams explained. She also noted that their vaccination teams in Baraboo, Fond du Lac, Janesville, and Monroe are working with the local public safety agencies in their areas to begin distributing coronavirus vaccines there.

“SSM Health is both honored and proud to provide vaccine to these vital members of our communities,” the health system said in a statement. “Their dedication to protecting our communities is essential to our overall community health.”

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services had previously announced the police and firefighters would start receiving the vaccines this week. They are the first members of the 1B vaccination group to receive the shots.

