Tracking two cold blasts this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mercury in the thermometer is going to be going down and up this week. The first cold blast will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a cold day, even for this time of year. The cold air won’t be sticking around long. Temperatures will rebound midweek, then a much stronger Arctic cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Monday afternoon will be cloudy with a chance of snow flurries. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected. High temperatures will in the mid to upper 20s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Any chance for snow flurries will end this afternoon. Drier and colder air will follow a cold front that will push east of the area this evening.

Tonight be seasonably cold and much colder than the last couple of nights. Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the lower to mid-teens. With a northwest wind at 10 mph, single-digit wind chills are expected Tuesday morning. Wind chills could be as low as zero degrees. Even though dangerous wind chills are not expected, it’s going to be very uncomfortable to be outside without be layered up and covering up as much exposed skin as possible.

Lows Tonight - Monday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday is going to be a mostly cloudy and cold day. There may be a little sunshine around High temperatures on Tuesday will only be near 20 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 26 degrees, so temperatures will be well below average for this time of year. There will be a chance of light snow and snow flurries Tuesday afternoon and evening. Little to no snowfall accumulations and travel impacts are expected.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 6PM (WMTV NBC15)

The warmest weather this week will come midweek. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year. Wednesday will likely feature more clouds then sunshine, but Thursday could feature more sunshine than clouds.

An Arctic cold front will likely arrive Thursday night into Friday. This is going to drop our temperatures like a rock. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will only be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Temperatures will likely tumble into to the lower single-digits Friday night into Saturday morning. This front doesn’t look like it’s going to bring in much snow. There might be a better chance for snow towards the end of the weekend.

Future Temperatures - Saturday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

