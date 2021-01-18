Advertisement

Travel company to refund $655K to Minnesota music students

Money
Money(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Colorado-based travel company has agreed to refund more than $650,000 to several hundred Minnesota music students after COVID-19 scuttled their trip to Europe last spring.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday that Voyageurs International agreed to a settlement calling for the company to pay $664,835 in refunds to 344 students.

Ellison’s office said the company charged between $6,345 and $9,010 for its 2020 “Ambassadors of Music” tour.

COVID-19 forced the company to cancel the trip but Ellison said the company refused to issue full refunds and kept $1,900 in cancellation fees from each student.

Ellison’s office launched an investigation, prompting the settlement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns

Latest News

Customer browses through Kismet Books in Verona
Small business opens during uncertain time
Kismet Book shop in Verona opened in Nov. 2020
Small business opens during uncertain time
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets available for NFC Championship Game
Madison Capitol Security Preparations