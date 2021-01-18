Advertisement

Wausau father charged in baby’s death last week

Ronnie Lofton
Ronnie Lofton(Wausau Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau father is accused of homicide in the death of his infant child earlier this month.

Ronnie D. Lofton was arrested Friday and booked into a Marathon Co. jail on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

He is expected to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. The police department noted in its Facebook post that its investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be added as it continues.

According to the Wausau Police Dept., Lofton and the three-month-old baby’s mother brought the child to Aspirus Wausau Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 12th.

The child had suffered an unexplained brain injury and was immediately rushed to Marshfield Children’s Hospital, police indicated. The baby died five days later.

A criminal investigation had been launched shortly after the baby arrived at the hospital and Lofton was arrested the day after the child died. He was taken into custody without incident after leaving his home in the 1400 block of N. 2nd Street.

An autopsy for the infant was scheduled for Tuesday.

