WPR set to host Wisconsin’s 41st Martin Luther King Jr. official tribute and ceremony virtually

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s 41st official tribute and ceremony, celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is going virtual.

The event, typically held at inside the state’s Capitol Building, is hitting the Wisconsin Public Radio airwaves and website at noon on Monday. The host, Dr. Jonathan Overby, pre-recorded the event, going back to prior ceremonies together elements for this years event. For Dr. Overby, the event will strike a more somber tone on the heels of the 2020 year.

“It feels heavier, it feels weightier,” said Dr. Overby. “But it also feels much more important to have it be staged, to have it actually happen, because when there is tragedy, there is also the opportunity to have people come together.”

The event contains elements from prior years, and includes excerpts from author Michelle Alexander’s original speech in 2011 and rebroadcast performances by Chicago’s GMAC Mass Choir and Milwaukee’s Latino Strings.

For the host, it is important the event offers attendees a chance at an opportunity in the new year.

“To offer people an opportunity to put down their differences and hold hands together,” said Dr. Overby. “To be able to say we shall overcome, we have not overcome yet, but we shall overcome, to be able to sing that song, we shall, if we work together as one.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.