Advertisement

WPR set to host Wisconsin’s 41st Martin Luther King Jr. official tribute and ceremony virtually

Event starts at noon.
Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.(North Dakota State University)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s 41st official tribute and ceremony, celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is going virtual.

The event, typically held at inside the state’s Capitol Building, is hitting the Wisconsin Public Radio airwaves and website at noon on Monday. The host, Dr. Jonathan Overby, pre-recorded the event, going back to prior ceremonies together elements for this years event. For Dr. Overby, the event will strike a more somber tone on the heels of the 2020 year.

“It feels heavier, it feels weightier,” said Dr. Overby. “But it also feels much more important to have it be staged, to have it actually happen, because when there is tragedy, there is also the opportunity to have people come together.”

The event contains elements from prior years, and includes excerpts from author Michelle Alexander’s original speech in 2011 and rebroadcast performances by Chicago’s GMAC Mass Choir and Milwaukee’s Latino Strings.

For the host, it is important the event offers attendees a chance at an opportunity in the new year.

“To offer people an opportunity to put down their differences and hold hands together,” said Dr. Overby. “To be able to say we shall overcome, we have not overcome yet, but we shall overcome, to be able to sing that song, we shall, if we work together as one.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
Biden nominating Wisconsin Health Services head Palm to Cabinet
Forecast high temperatures in Madison will range from the upper teens to the middle 30s over...
A Quiet Week with Variable Temperatures
Inauguration Preview 10p
Inauguration Preview 10p
Downtown Tensions 10p
Downtown Tensions 10p