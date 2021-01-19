140 laid off from GE Healthcare’s Madison facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the pandemic-driven demand for ventilators and anesthesia machines declines, scores of workers have been laid off from GE Healthcare’s Madison facility since the beginning of last month.

According to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, ninety of its members lost their jobs on Friday. That comes on top of nearly 50 people who were laid off in December.

After the coronavirus outbreak left hospitals scrambling to obtain ventilators and anesthesia machines, the union and GE Datex Ohmeda worked out a one-year deal to allow union members to work side-by-side with salaried employees to meet their needs.

“The members dedicated long hours and weekends to produce life-saving equipment for individuals around the world during this global pandemic,” IAM Shop Committee Chairperson Richard Knuteson said while thanking his members for their work since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The union noted that under the agreement struck with GE those who lost their jobs recently have call back rights for the next two years.

