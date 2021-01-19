Advertisement

A Little Light Snow on the Way this Afternoon

Accumulation will be around or under a half inch in most spots
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is situated to the west of here and it will make slow progress toward us today. As it moves in, it will interact with limited low-level moisture and bring some minor accumulation of snow to mainly the far southern and southwestern part of the state.

Most of the accumulation will take place during the afternoon hours with flurries ending early in the evening. Weak high pressure will bring a decrease in clouds overnight and plenty of sunshine is expected Wednesday.

A warm front will generate some accumulating snow this afternoon. Totals will range from a...
A warm front will generate some accumulating snow this afternoon. Totals will range from a dusting north and east, to around a half inch to the south and west of Madison.(wmtv weather)

The warm front will also bring some milder air into the state for the middle part of the week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 30s. Sharply colder temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the teen with the low Saturday morning dipping below zero.

Lots of sunshine is on the way through the middle and the end of the week as well. After today, our next chance of snow arrives Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Tracking two cold blasts this week
Future Temperatures - Saturday 8AM
Tracking two cold blasts this week
Forecast high temperatures in Madison will range from the upper teens to the middle 30s over...
A Quiet Week with Variable Temperatures
We're back to feeling like January later this week. A steady northwest wind combined with lows...
Another Round of Flurries Tonight; Feeling Like January this Week