A Little Light Snow on the Way this Afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is situated to the west of here and it will make slow progress toward us today. As it moves in, it will interact with limited low-level moisture and bring some minor accumulation of snow to mainly the far southern and southwestern part of the state.

Most of the accumulation will take place during the afternoon hours with flurries ending early in the evening. Weak high pressure will bring a decrease in clouds overnight and plenty of sunshine is expected Wednesday.

A warm front will generate some accumulating snow this afternoon. Totals will range from a dusting north and east, to around a half inch to the south and west of Madison. (wmtv weather)

The warm front will also bring some milder air into the state for the middle part of the week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 30s. Sharply colder temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the teen with the low Saturday morning dipping below zero.

Lots of sunshine is on the way through the middle and the end of the week as well. After today, our next chance of snow arrives Sunday.

