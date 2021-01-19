Advertisement

Assembly Speaker Vos blocking people on Twitter

Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.(wsaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is again limiting who can interact with him on social media two years after a federal judge found he had unconstitutionally blocked a liberal group from following him on Twitter.

The Republican Vos on Sunday criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a pair of tweets. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that he limited replies to those tweets to only the 768 accounts he follows, leaving out his toughest critics.

Vos’s office did not respond to questions Tuesday about the tweets.

The ruling two years ago cost taxpayers $200,000 in legal bills for Vos and two other lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly applaud Tuesday night as Speaker Robin Vos gives...
Redistricting poised as a top political issue of 2021
Scrubs Station on Monroe Street in Madison
Dane County receives second round of PPP loan applications
Other segments of the video show rioters throwing items at officers trying to maintain a...
U.S. Capitol closed to the public on Inauguration Day
Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal