BBB: That text offering a free year of Netflix is probably a scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Netflix offer that seems to good to pass up likely isn’t from the popular streaming service and could end up costing you big time.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns of a new scam in which people are receiving text messages purportedly from Netflix promising a full year of the service for free. The message includes a link where people can sign up.

However, that link, even if it looks like it, does not take you to Netflix website. People who register on the site will not only not be registered, they may end up paying for services they don’t get. In addition, they will have handed over valuable personal information.

One person who fell prey to the scam told the BBB a $39.99 fee was charged to their account. When they called for a refund, they were told one would come in about a week, but nothing ever came.

Protecting yourself

With more companies opting to communicate via text messages, scammers are coming up with ways to take advantage of that, the BBB cautions. The agency offered these tips for people to protect themselves:

Don’t believe every text you receive. As a general rule, companies can’t send you text messages unless you opt-in to receive them. If you receive a text message from a company you haven’t given permission to contact you in this way, proceed with caution.

Go straight to the source. If an offer seems strange, or too good to be true, contact the company directly by looking up their official contact information online. Call or email customer service to find out if the text message you received is legitimate.

Take a close look at web addresses. If you follow a link in a text message that you believe is legitimate, examine the web address carefully before you take any action to make sure you are visiting a company’s official website and not a look-alike.

Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO.” Even if you realize the message is a scam, don’t text back for any reason. Scammers may want you to text back to verify that your phone number is an active one. Instead, simply block the number so you won’t receive messages from it in the future.

Change your password. Even if you don't fall for this scam, Netflix advises its customers to change their password if they've been targeted. Click here for more tips from Netflix.

