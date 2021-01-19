Advertisement

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration.

It would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the legislation.

It’s a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies. The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise after four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies.

But it does not include beefed-up border security, which makes passage in Congress in doubt. It is set to be introduced after Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday.

