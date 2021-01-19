Brodhead School District scheduled for vaccinations, may go full in-person soon

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - More local school districts are learning when and where their staff members can line up for the COVID-19 vaccine, including the Brodhead School District.

The district has planned an early release day for January 27th, so that their educators will have the remainder of the day to get vaccinated.

“We’ll have normal students and a normal day up until 1:00 p.m. and then we’ll release students at 1:00 p.m. and our staff will have the ability to go get their vaccinations,” says Lenny Lueck, the Brodhead School District Superintendent.

Mercyhealth in Janesville will provide the vaccinations to Brodhead employees. Lueck says once his district started hearing that other schools were scheduled to vaccinated, they reached out to multiple health organizations to see when they would be next. Mercyhealth was the first to get back to them for scheduling.

“We started getting questions. When are educators getting it? When are we getting it specifically? And so to finally come up with a date and especially for the staff to see yes, there’s a plan we are going to get vaccinated, I think they’re excited,” says Lueck.

Approximately 140 employees are slotted for vaccination on the 27th. The Green County Health Department has already provided first shots to 25 Brodhead School District employees.

“That would be anybody that works with students with medical issues or anybody that works with medicines in the office or in our isolation rooms as well,” says Lueck.

40 school district employees have declined the vaccine at this point. COVID-19 vaccination is not required, but strongly encouraged in the district.

NBC15 asked Lueck if those employees provided reasons for forgoing the vaccine. “I think most of it is just that the vaccine was done in an emergency manner, a rushed kind of hurried way. They don’t feel comfortable with how fast it came about. Or they’re just uncomfortable with the side effects and what could possibly happen, " says Lueck.

Brodhead is currently in-person only for grades K-8 and its high school is in a virtual-hybrid model, with 50% occupancy in-person.

“We were hoping actually to come back 2nd semester as full face-to-face school. Then we had a couple of positive cases and just didn’t feel comfortable doing that yet. My high school principal is going to present a plan to the board at the next meeting about how we can phase in the high school and get them back to full face-to-face. We’re hoping by March at the latest, but hopefully by February,” says Lueck.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.