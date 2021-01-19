COVID-19 vaccines roll out to police and firefighters in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Many police officers and firefighters are rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

First responders started getting the vaccine Tuesday, however, the list of who is included in group 1B has not been finalized yet.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) decided to move forward with police and fire, because it’s highly likely that they will be included on the list.

On Tuesday, SSM Health began to vaccinate first responders of 14 public safety agencies.

“After receiving that vaccine, a weight just seemed to be taken off my shoulders,” Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said. Those first responders include Mahoney and the deputies of his Dane County Sheriff’s Office staff.

“Sheriff’s deputies are the primary level of protection in our jails,” Mahoney said. “We have 45 active cases in our jails and our deputies are interacting and responding to those individuals every day.”

Mahoney is among the first in this group to get the COVID-19 vaccine. An informal survey taken by the Sheriff’s Office found about 90% of Mahoney’s staff are interested in getting the shot. The sheriff expects it to take more than a month to make sure each of his deputies who want a vaccine gets one.

“When the 911 call comes in with a person in stress in Dane [County], it’s almost always a Sheriff’s Deputy on scene first,” Mahoney said. “I want that vaccine to be there to protect them and then their families when they get home.”

NBC15 also spoke with Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison. Garrison also serves as the president of the Wisconsin Fire Chiefs Association.

“The COVID-19 issue is very stressful for firefighters,” Garrison said. “We’re constantly interacting, public education, training.”

So far, 75% of Garrison’s staff say they’re interested in the vaccine.

“We want everyone to understand we’re always present and we love serving the public, we have not swayed in our mission,” Garrison said.

There’s also a drive through vaccine option at Alliant Energy for police and fire.

On Friday, DHS clarified that those mobile clinics are for targeted groups and are not open to the public yet. In the future, DHS expects drive up vaccine sites for larger populations.

The public comment period for phase 1B recommendations ends Tuesday. The next step is a committee vote, which could happen as soon as Wednesday.

