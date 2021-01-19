Dane Co. health officials launch new COVID-19 dashboard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Public Health Madison & Dane County is updating how people can get access to track COVID-19 in Dane County.

On Tuesday they announced there’s a new coronavirus dashboard with dozens of data points specific to the county. It also includes information on testing and vaccinations.

“Our team designed the dashboard to accommodate casual users and seasoned data enthusiasts alike,” says Public Health Supervisor and Data Team Lead Katarina Grande. “We have at-a-glance overviews for people wanting high-level information and added functionality to slice and filter data for those who want to dig deeper.”

The dashboard pulls data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and eliminates the need for manual data input from PHMDC staff.

A mobile-friendly version of the dashboard is expected to be available in the next few weeks.

The dashboard includes daily numbers and changes from the previous day. There are now icons that will direct people to data trends, such as age, race, and hospitalizations.

It will be updated by 10 a.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends, provided there are no delays from the DHS database.

