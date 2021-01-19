Dane Co. Sheriff announces retirement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney announced Monday that he will be retiring from law enforcement.

“My 41-years in law enforcement, the past 14 as Dane County Sheriff, have been a true labor of love for my community and the citizens we serve,” Mahoney said. I strive every day to make someone’s life better and to earn the trust of the communities we serve. There have been days of extreme heartbreak and days filled with great rewards. I just hope I’ve made a difference.”

According to a news release, Gov. Tony Evers will be required to appoint a replacement, since Mahoney is retiring before his four-yer term.

Sheriff Mahoney was first elected to the office in 2006 and has been with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for 40 years of his 41 year career. The sheriff’s office noted that he has served on multiple committees and boards, statewide and nationwide. He is currently the President of the National Sheriff’s Association.

Mahoney’s retirement will be effective in May, the sheriff’s office noted.

