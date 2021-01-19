DHS adds shipments, demographics to new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services continues to build out its public dashboard showing the progress of vaccinations across the state.

In its latest update, the agency added a distribution summary table that shows how many doses various health care providers have ordered and where they are in transit to those locations. DHS also created visualizations showing total vaccinations and break downs by age and sex.

“Providing Wisconsinites with the most relevant data to understand the process of vaccinating the state against COVID-19 is an iterative process,” outgoing DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. She added that the agency will continue adding to the dashboard in hopes of providing more information and real-time tracking to the state’s residents.

A statement by DHS explained that after the federal government decides on how many doses Wisconsin can receive, a decision based on the state’s population, health officials can place their order, directing the vaccines to go to specific agencies. Those decisions are made on a week-to-week basis. From there, it can take several days for the vaccine to arrive.

DHS reiterated that the Moderna vaccine can be shipped directly to providers; however, because Pfizer’s must be kept at such a low temperature, it goes to a hub prior to its final destination.

The agency explained its new Ordered category on the dashboard totals all doses that have been ordered and shipped by the federal government. DHS expects that number to grow noticeably as more providers enroll to offer vaccines.

The age and sex trackers will show the breakdown of people who have received their first dose.

While vaccines are rolling out, health officials are urging people to continue with COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask and socially distancing.

