DNR board to consider mining fee increases next week

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources’ policy board could reconsider a plan to dramatically raise mining fees next week.

The new rules would increase regulatory fees and costs for nonferrous mining operations by nearly $502,000 per project.

They also would create a list of areas unsuitable for mining, including places with endangered species and wildlife refuges.

The board tabled the plan in December so the agency could make technical changes. The department has asked the board to reconsider the plan at its Jan. 27 meeting.

