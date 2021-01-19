Don Sutton, the Dodger legend who helped guide the Brewers to the World Series, dies at 75

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton has died.

While best remembered as a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, for Milwaukee Brewers fans he’s also the pitcher who helped guide them to the American League crown in 1982.

Sutton joined the Brewers late that season as the Brewers marched to the pennant before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. Sutton hung around for two more seasons in Milwaukee, finishing his time there with an even 26-26 record, before moving on to Oakland.

The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, says Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer.

He was 75. The Atlanta Braves, where Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.

Over his 23 years in the major leagues, Sutton racked up a 324-256 record, ringing up 3,574 strikeouts along the way, and, impressively, never missed a scheduled start because of injury or illness, the Hall of Fame pointed out. He ranks seventh all time in innings pitched.

“When you gave him the ball, you knew one thing – your pitcher was going to give you everything he had,” his manager for many of those Dodgers’ seasons Tommy Lasorda said.

The Hall of Fame also highlighted the consistency that made Sutton a legend. In addition to never missing a start, the four-time All-Star won at least 15 games in 12 seasons and struck out more than 100 batters in a season 21 times.

“I know Don would be the first to tell you he didn’t have the greatest stuff. But that’s a testament to him,” fellow Hall of Famer Tom Glavine said. “It’s a testament to his competitiveness, to his intelligence when it comes to pitching.”

