Evers officially issues new mask order, COVID-19 emergency extension

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers officially issued two new executive orders, extending both the statewide mask mandate as well as the emergency order related to the coronavirus pandemic in general.

Evers indicated last week that the new orders would be coming with the previous extension set to expire this week. Both orders will last for 60 days, or until a superseding order is issued, meaning they will likely extend into March.

In the statement he issued alongside the orders, Evers explained that even with vaccines rolling out now, it is still important that people continue take the recommended COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing a mask.

“At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe,” he said.

The emergency order extension specifically notes the presence of the new more highly contagious strain of coronavirus in addition to the toll the pandemic has already taken on Wisconsin.

As far as the mask mandate, it requires people in Wisconsin wear a face covering whenever they are indoors or in an enclosed space that isn’t a private home. People in the same room with others who are not members of their immediate household are also directed to wear one.

Like previously, there are exceptions to the rule, they include:

While eating or drinking

While talking to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing

While sleeping

While swimming or serving as a lifeguard

While giving a presentation to an audience (although the presenter must be at least 6 feet away from the audience)

Some individuals are also exempted from wearing masks

Children under five years old. Kids between two and five are encouraged to wear one, but not required. The CDC does not recommend them for those under two.

Individuals who have trouble breathing

Individuals with medical conditions, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, or other sensory sensitivities that prevent them from wearing a face covering.

These lists are not comprehensive and all exceptions and exemptions are available in the order.

