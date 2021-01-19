Get dinner delivered and help struggling musicians all at once

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra has come up with a delicious way people can help artists struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra has teamed up with EatStreet, the Madison-based restaurant delivery platform, to raise money for its Musician Relief Fund. The money goes to support lost wages from canceled performances.

It noted that classical musicians across the country have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, and many of them don’t know when they can perform again.

“Our musicians are family; they’re the heart and soul of our orchestra, and it’s our responsibility to help them,” Maestro Andrew Sewell said.

HOW TO ORDER

The orchestra says anyone in Madison or Janesville who uses the promo code “WCO” when ordering from EatStreet before January 28 will not only save money themselves, but they will raise money for the fund.

EatStreet will give customers who add the code when they checkout $1 off their order and a $10 coupon for Winter Chamber Series event. The company will also make a contribution to the relief fund.

“The Winter Series is for our community, our supporters and our musicians,” WCO CEO Joe Loehnis said. “We want to deliver remarkable performances that lift the soul and bring people together.”

THE WINTER SERIES

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra has four winter performances slated, with the first one happening on Friday night. The other three concerts will be February 26, March 26, and April 16. Tickets are $30 for each performance, however, starting Saturday, music lovers can buy a bundle for the final three shows for just $75. Tickets can be purchased at overture.org.

“As a nonprofit we rely on the gracious support of our donors, and they’ve continued to go above and beyond. It’s truly remarkable,” Sewell added.

The concerts will be available on-demand starting at 7:30 p.m. on the day of the concert launch and will be available for 72 hours afterwards. And, they aren’t just about the music. The WCO explains musicians will share their personal stories about becoming classical musicians and their lives outside of music.

“We’re hopeful fans rally to support the Musician Relief Fund – because without our musicians we don’t have an orchestra,” Loshnis concluded.

