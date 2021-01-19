How law enforcement manages protestors with firearms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the country prepares for Inauguration Day on Wednesday, protests are taking place on the front steps and lawns of several state capitols, as people protest with signs, flags, and guns.

Protestors around the country, and in the Madison area, have taken to the streets, bearing an array of firearms. On many occasions, armed protestors will take demonstrations onto the grounds of state capitols. In places like Dane County, it is legal for licensed individuals to open or conceal carry, even on the capitol’s steps, as long as those bearing arms do not try to enter the capitol building.

While it is legal, such protests place law enforcement in a challenging position to manage. Deescalating protestors with weapons is something Sheriff David Mahoney says officers specifically train for with the help of actors.

“Our team is highly trained and have trained in high-emotional situations,” said Mahoney. “Where we’ve had people acting out, or even actors brought in to simulate high emotional situations, and our team is highly trained and prepared.”

Mahoney added that he is confident in his officers’ ability to deescalate any situation with protestors, armed or not, because of the training. He says conceal carry firearms are so common officers are instructed to treat everyone as if they have a concealed carry, and his office is preparing to contend with armed protestors in the coming days and weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports that 101,549 concealed carry permits were approved in 2020.

