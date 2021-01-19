Advertisement

Community groups serve meals to people in need on MLK Jr. Day

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts and Little John’s Kitchens worked together Monday to feed people in the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Participating businesses in downtown Madison offered shoppers, diners and visitors the option of adding $5 per meal on to their final bill. The fundraising occurred from Jan. 11-17.

Madison’s Central Businesses Improvement District worked in partnership with the groups to fundraise, market and organize this effort with downtown Madison businesses.

“Martin Luther King Jr Day has always been a time to not only remember the vital messages from Dr. King’s life and legacy, but to continue to recognize the injustices that are still faced in today’s world for Black people and others suffering from discrimination,” said Overture past board chair Betty Harris Custer. “The MLK Community Dinner was always an important event to highlight those concerns and raise funds to help right some of the wrongs.”

Ahead of the event, a 12-year-old girl who had survived being hit by a car last month wanted to give back on the day of recognition for Dr. King.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County started a fundraiser last month to help Lamara Howard and her family with her recovery, but Lamara told her mother that she wanted to make a difference with the money.

“She had received a couple hundred dollars from donors and so she was about to go to bed and she came up to me and she said this is too much there has been such an out-pour,” said Monica Howard. “I want to help feed the homeless.”

The organizations were able to feed 2,500 people with a warm meal.

Most of the meals will be distributed to local shelters, but some were available at the Allied Family Center.

