Minocqua Brewing Co. raises money to oust Johnson, Tiffany

(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The Minocqua Brewing Company’s Super Pac has raised more than $50,000 as part of its effort to oust U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany because they challenged the election of Democrat Joe Biden.

The Wausau Pilot & Review reports that the brewery has already paid for billboards throughout the region calling on the two Republicans to resign.

The company announced the launch of a Super PAC the day before the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a Jan. 4 post announcing the Super Pac, Brewery owner Kirk Bangstad calls lawmakers who are advocating for Trump’s victory “traitors to our country.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

