MLK Jr.’s son says there is still work ahead to unite America

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Much of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work lives on now through his family, including his son Martin Luther King III, who says there is still work ahead to unite the United States.

Amid a summer of unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, King said there is much to be done.

“A total disaster, a total storm,” King said. “I don’t want to say perfect storm, but a storm that has disrupted the operations of government.”

King said that in many ways, history is repeating itself. He explained that many of the issues his father fought for, and ultimately died for, are still present in America.

