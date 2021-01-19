MPD: Man accused of pointing BB gun at victim, cutting them with knife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Monday after he is accused of pointing a BB gun at a person and then cutting the victim with a knife.

According to an incident report, 25-year-old Phillip Fung Li pointed a “glock-style” gun at a 28-year-old victim in the 100 block of South Bassett Street.

The victim grabbed the gun and struggled with Li, which is when Li allegedly pulled out a knife and gave the victim a minor cut. MPD noted that Li also pepper-sprayed the victim before driving away in his car.

A witness to the incident gave MPD the license plate number of the car, and officers were able to go to Li’s registered address. MPD noted that Li arrived shortly later and officers arrested him.

MPD noted that the original argument was found to be over money and explained that the “glock-style” gun was actually a BB gun.

Li was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and OC device that causes harm. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.