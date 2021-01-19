Advertisement

National Guard soldier from Janesville currently in D.C. helping with security for Inauguration Day

Corporal Jordan Goll left for D.C. on Saturday and isn’t sure when he’ll be home
Goll is a member of the Illinois National Guard and was called to help out in D.C.
Goll is a member of the Illinois National Guard and was called to help out in D.C.
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday will include 25,000 members of the U.S. National Guard, hundreds of whom hail from Wisconsin. Corporal Jordan Goll serves in the Illinois National Guard based out of Elgin. He lives across the state line in Janesville with his wife Kristi and their kids.

Kristi say this all happened pretty quick. Jordan got a text on Thursday that he was shipping out and on Saturday he was gone.

“I don’t think it actually like hit me until he was like gone on Saturday there wasn’t a lot of time to process it until he like left,” said Kristi. “I’ve been kind of been an emotional mess. He always has a positive outlook on everything so like he, himself, is like is just kind of like ‘this is just something I have to do’ and I’ve been like so nervous about everything I guess,”

Corporal Goll will be in D.C. as long as he’s needed, although Kristi says she hopes he is home by this weekend. In the meantime, the national’s capital is swarming with security forces as the immediate area around the Capitol building is locked down.

“For that many troops to be out in D.C. right now it’s hard to even fathom.,” said Kristi.

“The National Guard has been a part of every inauguration in American history but never to this extent with this amount of a security role so it’s unique,” said Major Joe Trovato with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Major Trovato says this is what they do: troops go where they are needed.

“We pride ourselves on being a very agile, adaptable, and flexible force and I think we showed throughout the last year,” he said “We can take on any mission at any time and do it to a high degree of quality,”

Kristi and the kids are now just hoping dad stays safe as they wait for him to come home.

“You just don’t know what is going to go on and I guess like that’s the hardest part for me to wrap my head around is all these unknowns that these soldiers are going into,” she said.

