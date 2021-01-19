Nearly half of Wis. schools report use of seclusion, physical restraint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly half of all Wisconsin schools reported at least one incident of using seclusion or physical restraint with a student during the 2019-20 school year, the Department of Public Instruction notes.

DPI explained that schools statewide reported a total of 8,733 uses of seclusion and 9,795 instances where physical restraint had to be used.

Officials also noted that students with disabilities were involved in 82% of the seclusion incidents and 77% of the physical restraint incidents.

State superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said that DPI will continue to work with school districts to better identify and increase the use of effective behavioral support intervention techniques.

“Each of these incidents represents a lived student experience, that can have a long-lasting impact,” Stanford Taylor said. “Supporting the individual mental and behavioral health needs of our students is one of the highest priority areas in our schools.”

Stanford Taylor also asked for additional state funding in her 2021-23 budget, calling for more student support services and training around mental health and trauma.

DPI also noted that Act 118 went into effect on March 4, 2020, which requires Wisconsin schools to send a report of when they use seclusion or restraint in schools by Dec. 1, each year. This is the first year that this information was required.

Act 118 also requires that schools give parents a written incident report.

