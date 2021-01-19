Over 40,000 Wisconsinites complete full COVID-19 vaccination series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preliminary data shows that 40,130 Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated now against COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Tuesday.

DHS noted Tuesday that they added more vaccine data visualizations and explanations, including by age group and sex. So far, 147,409 women, or 5% of the Wisconsin population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 55,511 men, or 1.9% of the population, have also received a dose. DHS noted that 1,462 were unknown.

Vaccines were fairly evenly split among the age groups in Wisconsin as well. Here is breakdown of age groups in Wisconsin who have received at least one dose of the vaccine by percent of the total population and numbers:

16-17: .1% (230)

18-24: 2.3% (12,831)

25-34: 5.2% (38,643)

35-44: 6.1% (42,992)

45-54: 4.8% (39,597)

55-64: 5.4% (42,140)

65+: 3.2% (27,940)

DHS also added explanations for the process a vaccine takes before it is administered, from when it is allocated, ordered, in transit and then administered.

There have been 779,800 vaccines allocated to Wisconsin from the federal government, some of which have been specifically given through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. Fifty-seven thousand vaccines have been allocated to skilled nursing facilities while 140,000 have been booked for assisted living facilities.

DHS noted that 473,300 vaccines have been ordered from the federal government by vaccinators. There are currently 100,100 in transit from the federal government to Wisconsin and 248,185 doses have been administered to patients.

DHS added that 8,008 vaccine doses were administered in Wisconsin on Monday.

DHS also confirmed 1,525 cases, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 1,895. This is the first time that the rolling average has dropped below 2,000 cases since Dec. 30, 2020.

As the United States reached 400,000 deaths on Tuesday, Wisconsin reported 42 deaths. There were also 114 new hospitalizations in Wisconsin, as the total number of people hospitalized have decreased to 875.

