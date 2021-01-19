President Trump gives farewell address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump delivered a farewell address Tuesday in a video message.

“Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens,” said President Trump opened with. “We did what we came here to do—and so much more.”

The president said that he was “truly proud” of what they have done as he concluded his term.

He thanked all of his children and Vice President Mike Pence.

First Lady Melania Trump gave her farewell remarks on Monday, saying she was “humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.”

