Advertisement

Republicans demands DNR start wolf hunt immediately

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are demanding the state Department of Natural Resources implement a wolf hunt immediately.

The DNR’s policy board announced Tuesday it will hold a special meeting Friday morning to address the demand from Republicans on the Legislature’s sporting heritage committees.

The board received a letter from the Republicans on Jan. 15 saying wolves need to be hunted now before the Biden administration places them back on the federal endangered species list.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the list this past fall and the DNR had planned to resume its wolf season this coming November.

Wisconsin law calls for annual hunting and trapping seasons to resume if the wolf lost federal protection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Goll is a member of the Illinois National Guard and was called to help out in D.C.
National Guard soldier from Janesville currently in D.C. helping with security for Inauguration Day
Local National Guardsman deployed to D.C.
Local National Guardsman deployed to D.C.
UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units,...
UW Health launches website for seniors looking to get vaccinated
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
Minocqua Brewing Co. raises money to oust Johnson, Tiffany
Milwaukee Brewer Don Sutton shown, March, 1984. (AP Photo/Steve Pyle)
Don Sutton, the Dodger legend who helped guide the Brewers to the World Series, dies at 75