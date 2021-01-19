Stolen RAV4 seen going 120 mph before crashing, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested over the weekend after an SUV was spotted hitting triple digit speeds along the streets of Madison’s East Site before crashing into a tree, according to police.

In its initial report of the incident, the Madison Police Dept. states witnesses saw the 2015 Toyota RAV4 shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday going 120 mph along Northport Drive. The small SUV later collided with two cars at the intersection of Stoughton Road and Lexington Ave., not far from the Walmart Supercenter on that side of town before striking a tree near the Woodman’s grocery store where Milwaukee St. and Schenk St. meet.

Another witness had spotted four people fleeing from the now-badly damaged RAV4 and headed toward a row of houses. More officers and K9 units were called in and they were quickly able to find the quartet.

Three of the four people were juveniles and therefore not named by police. One of them was booked for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of hit and run of occupied vehicles. The two other minors are accused of being party to the operating of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. None of their names were released.

One 18-year-old, identified as Marcus L. Brinkley, was taken to the Dane Co. jail where he was also booked for a party to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent allegation.

None of the people in the two cars the SUV struck were injured in the incidents, police noted.

