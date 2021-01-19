Tracking light snow Tuesday afternoon and a cold blast Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The potential for light snow and snowfall totals are increasing for Tuesday afternoon across southcentral Wisconsin. This still doesn’t look like a big snow event for us, though. No watches, advisories or warnings have been issued for the area. Snowfall totals and travel impacts will likely be minor. The southwestern corner of Wisconsin and places near the WI-IL border will likely see the most snow this afternoon. This is where up to 2″ of snow will be possible. Madison and points northeast will likely see less than an inch of snow. The snow could impact the afternoon/evening commute home. Bursts of moderate to heavy snow could reduce your visibility. Plus, the snow could cause slick spots on the roads, especially on untreated roads. Most of the snow will be long gone by 8PM Wednesday evening.

Snowfall Potential Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Tuesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Tuesday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be cold, even for the middle of January. Overnight lows will be in the single digits. With a southwest wind at around 10 mph, wind chills will likely be subzero Wednesday morning. Wind chills will likely range from 0 to minus 5 degrees. Make sure to layer up and cover up as much as exposed skin as possible. It’s going to be very uncomfortable to spend any amount of time outside first thing Wednesday morning without being bundled up.

Lows Tuesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Forecast Wind Chills Wednesday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a warmer and windy day. A strong south wind at 10-20 mph will help push temperatures into the lower 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to warm Wednesday afternoon and evening, so the high temperature on Wednesday will likely come later in the day. The wind will bring in warmer air on Wednesday, but it’s also going to be working against us. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day on Wednesday.

Wednesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The mild January weather will stick around for Thursday. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Next BIG Weather Maker - Arctic Blast (WMTV NBC15)

An ARCTIC cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday. This front will drop our temperatures like a rock and could bring in the coldest air of the winter season so far. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid to upper teens, which is about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. The coldest stretch of weather this week will come Friday night into Saturday morning. Subzero temperatures are in the forecast Friday night. Wind chills could be as low as minus 10 degrees. With subzero temperatures and wind chills as low as minus 10 degrees, Saturday is a FIRST ALERT DAY.

Forecast Temperatures - Saturday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday will be a cold day. High temperatures will only be in the upper teens. Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, which is more seasonable for this time of year. We’re also going to have to keep a close eye on a storm system that could bring in a round of accumulating snow Saturday night through Sunday. We’ll have more details on this system in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.