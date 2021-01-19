UW Health launches website for seniors looking to get vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services determining all senior citizens in the state would be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, UW Health has launched a webpage to offer more information on how it will work and to join a waitlist to be vaccinated.

According to the site, eligible UW Health patients who have a UW Health Primary Care Provider as well as a MyChart account should receive and invitation to get their first injection and instructions for setting up their first appointment. Those without a MyChart account can find information for setting one up here.

For those who are sure they want the vaccine, UW Health has created a waitlist to help people get in line for their first dose and possibly get it sooner. The waitlist form is available here. The health system does note that being on the list does not guarantee an appointment nor does it replace the MyChart process.

The health system does caution with the large number of people who are now eligible for the vaccine and the still limited number of doses, it will not be able to offer them all vaccinations immediately. DHS estimated opening vaccinations to anyone 65 or older would mean approximately 700,000 more people would be eligible. The agency also noted the state is receiving about 70,000 doses per week.

With so many more people able to get vaccinated, UW Health does ask those who get their name on the contact list not to call to see how close to the top they are or when an invitation will be sent. Health officials say they need to keep their phone lines open for urgent care needs and if they can get someone in sooner they will contact them.

Individuals over 65 years old were already included in the 1B group for vaccinations. The first members of that group, police officers and firefighters, started receiving their vaccinations on Monday.

According to DHS, the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee recommended prioritizing the senior population because of the more severe consequences they may face because of the virus. The full recommendations for who all will be added to the 1B group, which includes police officers, firefighters, and now seniors.

