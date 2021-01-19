Advertisement

Wis. pharmacist accused of destroying vaccine charged

In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in...
In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Port Washington, Wis. Steven Brandenburg is shown. The Wisconsin pharmacist, accused of intentionally spoiling hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine, convinced the world was "crashing down" told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots would mutate people's DNA, according to court documents released Monday. (Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin pharmacist accused of spoiling COVID-19 vaccine with misdemeanor property damage.

Online court records indicate Steven Brandenburg was charged Tuesday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court. Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into 57 spoiled vials of Moderna vaccine at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

Investigators believe Brandenburg intentionally removed the vials from refrigeration and didn’t replace them.

Detectives wrote in court records that Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist and was convinced the vaccines would mutate people’s DNA. The ruined vials contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people.

Brandenburg’s attorney declined comment.

