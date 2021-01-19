Wisconsin, Minnesota lawmakers discuss inauguration

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The presidential transition of power will take place on Wednesday, but this year, there will be more troops than spectators in Washington D.C.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the violent, deadly assault on the U.S Capitol earlier this month, thousands of National Guard troops are surrounding the National Mall.

Many lawmakers have been briefed on safety protocols and are still planning to attend.

“I believe that the ceremony will take on heightened importance given what’s happening in the U.S,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) “The world and our country needs to see a fair election, and the results are respected and the results are still strong.”

“The inauguration is a visible symbol of a peaceful transition of power, it’s important to be there,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn).

“While what happened on Jan. 6th was horrific it led to this increased security,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) “It also led to something else, and that is a major moment for Americans to cherish our democracy; to tune into this inauguration.”

Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau also reached out to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) who had supported objecting to certifying Biden’s victory but backed off after the riot.

His office did not respond to any of our requests for comment.

Even after witnessing the deadly siege on the Capitol less than two weeks ago, Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) says he is not concerned about any repeat violence.

“I don’t buy that,” said Grothman. “There is so much law enforcement here, you can almost count on the government to even go overboard in a crisis.”

Grothman, a supporter of President Trump, says he has accepted the election results. However, he has not made it clear if he plans to the inauguration.

The same goes for Minnesota Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Hagedorn objected to certifying Biden’s victory following the riot at the U.S Capitol.

President Trump announced he will not be there to witness the swearing-in of his successor. Trump will leave Washington just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend tomorrow’s event.

