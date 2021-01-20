“A new chapter” Evers celebrates Pres. Biden, VP Harris’ inauguration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers celebrated the inaugurations of fellow Democrats President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the top two offices in the nation, saying the day “mark(ed) a new chapter.”

Congratulating President Biden on his new role as the nation’s commander-in-chief, Evers noted the current challenges the new president faces across the country as well as the concerns here in Wisconsin and said he confident that by working together “we can and will overcome them.”

Evers also highlighted Harris’ groundbreaking swearing in, describing it as “a monumental moment in our nation’s history.” Upon her taking the oath of office with the nation’s first Hispanic Supreme Court justice, Sonya Sotomayor, Harris became the first woman, the first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

I also want to congratulate Madam @VP Kamala Harris, who has made history as the first woman, first Black American, and first person of South Asian descent to serve as our Vice President. Her swearing-in is a monumental moment in our nation's history. pic.twitter.com/nLg2fQoiCT — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 20, 2021

