Advertisement

“A new chapter” Evers celebrates Pres. Biden, VP Harris’ inauguration

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.(Andrew Harnik | Andrew Harnik/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers celebrated the inaugurations of fellow Democrats President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the top two offices in the nation, saying the day “mark(ed) a new chapter.”

Congratulating President Biden on his new role as the nation’s commander-in-chief, Evers noted the current challenges the new president faces across the country as well as the concerns here in Wisconsin and said he confident that by working together “we can and will overcome them.”

Evers also highlighted Harris’ groundbreaking swearing in, describing it as “a monumental moment in our nation’s history.” Upon her taking the oath of office with the nation’s first Hispanic Supreme Court justice, Sonya Sotomayor, Harris became the first woman, the first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

The Biden-Harris White House released a video shortly after their swearing in, highlighting...
Biden-Harris: The work begins
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
Biden’s inauguration goes off with no security issues
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S....
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: ‘Even as we grieved, we grew.’
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus