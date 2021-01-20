FIRST ALERT - Subzero temperatures for the first time this winter Saturday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enjoy the warmer weather late Wednesday and Thursday because it’s not going to stick around long. An Arctic cold front will blast through the area Thursday night and bring in the coldest weather of the winter season so far. Even though Wisconsin is no stranger to Arctic blast this time of year, Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day because it will likely be the first time this winter temperatures drop below 0 degrees.

Alert Day - Subzero temperatures Saturday morning (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday morning was COLD. The low temperature in Madison dropped to 5 degrees, which is the coldest temperature recording so far in 2021. Strong south winds at 10-20 mph will continue to bring warmer air into the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon and evening will continue to warm through the 20s and into the lower 30s this evening. Wednesday’s high temperatures won’t be recorded until after sunset. The south wind will bring in warmer air but it will also work against us. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day. It’s finally going to be nice to see some sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Peaks of sunshine will filter through scattered high clouds across the area.

Wednesday Afternoon Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The clouds will clear overnight into Thursday morning. Overnight lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the mid 20s. A west wind at 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the teens.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild, at least for this time of year. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 30s. The average high for this time of year is 26 degrees. Thursday will be another wind day. Expect a west to northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day on Thursday.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Thursday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Our next BIG weather make will arrive late Thursday into Thursday night. This cold front will bring in a chance of snow flurries and drop out temperatures like a rock. Temperatures will tumble to near 10 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning. With a northwest wind at 10 mph, wind chills could drop below 0 degrees.

Next BIG weather Maker - Arctic Cold Front (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will be a mostly sunny and cold day, even for this time of year. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid to upper teens. Luckily, the wind will lighten up Friday morning into Friday afternoon.

The coldest stretch of weather this week will come Friday night into Saturday morning. With high pressure building overhead, subzero temperatures are likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Luckily, the wind looks like it’s going to be light, so wind chills may not be much of factor.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The colder weather will stick around for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Warmer and more active weather will start to move into the area Saturday night and into Sunday. Our next best chance of snow and accumulating snow will come Saturday night through Sunday. It’s still a little too early to talk about snowfall accumulations and impacts but we’ll keep a close eye on this active weather pattern over the next couple of days. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s.

The weather pattern could turn more active towards the end of the upcoming weekend. Our next best chance of snow and accumulating snow could come Saturday night into Sunday. (WMTV NBC15)

