Baldwin tweets from inauguration; congratulates Pres. Biden, VP Harris

Baldwin tweeted a picture from just a few feet away from where President Biden would be sworn in less than an hour later, along with the message, “Today, America begins a new path forward. We have a lot of work to do, and I know Joe, Kamala are ready to do it.”

Shortly after they were declared the winners of the November election, Baldwin celebrated their roots and journey from to the top two offices in the United States, saying a “son of Scranton (Pennsylvania) and the daughter of immigrants are heading to the White House.”

Baldwin’s fellow Wisconsin senator from across the aisle had not released a statement regarding the inauguration at this time.

