Baldwin tweets from inauguration; congratulates Pres. Biden, VP Harris

Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweets a photo from the inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden, on January 21, 2021.(Source: Sen. Tammy Baldwin via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin was in attendance Wednesday to witness fellow Democrats President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take their respective oaths of office.

Baldwin tweeted a picture from just a few feet away from where President Biden would be sworn in less than an hour later, along with the message, “Today, America begins a new path forward. We have a lot of work to do, and I know Joe, Kamala are ready to do it.”

Shortly after they were declared the winners of the November election, Baldwin celebrated their roots and journey from to the top two offices in the United States, saying a “son of Scranton (Pennsylvania) and the daughter of immigrants are heading to the White House.”

Baldwin’s fellow Wisconsin senator from across the aisle had not released a statement regarding the inauguration at this time.

