Biden takes the helm as president facing pandemic, divisions

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has sworn the oath of office at noon to become the 46th president of the United States.

He takes the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherit a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

But there were comforting signs of tradition for the hallowed American democratic rite now underway at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago.

On a chilly Washington day dotted with snow flurries, a bipartisan trio of ex-presidents along with the elite of nation’s government gathered for the ceremony.

