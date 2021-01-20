Advertisement

Blanchardville man killed in I-94 crash in Dane Co.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Marshall.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old Blanchardville man was killed in an overnight wreck along I-94 in Dane Co. when his vehicle went off the highway and struck a tree, the Wisconsin State Patrol reports.

According to the state patrol’s initial release, the crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 251, outside of Marshall. Investigators say the vehicle went off the right side of the road and into a ditch where it collided with the tree.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle at the time, was not responsive when emergency crews arrived and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, authorities continued.

His name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of his family.

The crash remains under investigation. All lanes of the highway were reopened around 5 a.m.

