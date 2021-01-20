Advertisement

Breezy and Mild Today; Turning Much Colder by the End of the Week

Highs will only be in the teens by Friday and Saturday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An approaching warm front brought accumulating snowfall yesterday, but will also bring milder temperatures for today and tomorrow. Highs today and Thursday will be in the 30s which is 5 to 10 degrees above average.

It will still feel quite cool today because highs will not occur until later this evening and during the afternoon strong wind will generate wind chills in the teens. The wind is expected to be southerly but increasing to 15-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Temperatures will climb into the 20s this afternoon and continue to climb into the 30s tonight. Wind will be strong so wind chills during the day will be in the single digits and teens.(wmtv weather)

A strong cold front will move through Thursday night and cold, arctic air will plunge southward over the nation’s mid-section. Highs Friday and Saturday will only reach the teens. Lows Saturday morning will dip below zero with wind chills reaching -5 to -10 degrees. Due to the cold air temperatures and potential for double digit below zero wind chills, NBC15 meteorologists have declared Saturday and First Alert Weather Day.

Another wave of low pressure will bring the opportunity for some accumulation snowfall Saturday night and Sunday morning. Preliminary estimates show anywhere from 1 to 3 inches for the southern part of the state.

